Dua Lipa Gets Pretty In Pink For Grammy Performance Of “Levitating” With Da Baby

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa was joined onstage by DaBaby to perform two of her biggest 2020 hits “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now.” Lipa was nominated for Album of the Year with Future Nostalgia, Record of the Year with “Don’t Start Now,” Song of the Year with the same track, Best Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy and finally Best Pop Vocal Album.

Lipa, just two years prior to this year’s rendition, had been given the title Best New Artist at the Grammys. This year, Lipa took the stage in style after rising to stardom and claiming one of the biggest hits of last Summer with “Don’t Start Now.”

The performance featured three wardrobe changes as she transforms from style to style, matching the dancers behind her in purple, glittery costumes in front of a dreamy backdrop. First, Lipa performed “Levitating” with collaborator DaBaby before the song transitions to her smash hit “Don’t Start Now.”

DaBaby, who had finished his performance of “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch before joining Lipa on stage, is also nominated for Record of the Year with “Rockstar,” Best Rap/Sung Performance, Melodic Rap Performance, and Rap Song.

Throughout the past year, Lipa has shared lots of music and collaborated with many fellow musicians, including “Prisoner” with Miley Cyrus, “Fever” with French singer Angèle and she released a remix album of Future Nostalgia, called Club Future Nostalgia, with The Blessed Madonna. Lipa previously performed at the 2019 Grammys, joining St. Vincent with “MASSEDUCATION” and her own “One Kiss.”