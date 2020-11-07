Dua Lipa And Angèle Drunkenly Wander Through The Streets Of London In New Music Video For “Fever”

Home News Kyle Cravens November 7th, 2020 - 6:53 PM

The bilingual, dance-pop song “Fever” by Dua Lipa and Angèle just received a new music video yesterday. The video, which has already scored 4.5 million views since its premiere on YouTube, was filmed in an East London takeaway restaurant.

The video follows the two European artists venturing on and off damp streets for a bite to eat after a night out on the town. The video is very self-aware and comical at times, like in the restaurant, when the background extras dance to the confusion of Angèle, who does not seem to know she is in a music video at all. Another example is when the song’s audio fades away in favor for a conversation over the French way to say castrate. The color choice here enhances the already undeniably sultry song. The dark and foreboding palette compliments the reverbed vocals and Afrobeat- tinged synth pop beats. Lyrically the song is about that sick feeling you might get when a crush approaches.

“Fever” marks the first collaboration between the two artists. Its name is unapologetically topical given the pandemics current existence. It was originally released on October 29 and was included on the digital and French editions of Lipa’s critically acclaimed sophomore effort, Future Nostalgia, which released this year.

Dua Lipa’s shelves have been littered with accolades and awards since her start. Her 2017 self-titled debut album peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and produced nine singles, including the UK number one hit, “New Rules.” She struck again the Calvin Harris collaboration “One Kiss,” which dominated worldwide airwaves, so much so the song became the longest running number one single for a female artist in 2018. Her last track to be outfitted with a music video was “Levitating” featuring DaBaby.

Angèle is a Belgian singer- songwriter who had her big breakout in 2018 with her single, “Tout oublier” featuring Roméo Elvis.