Decibel Announces 200th Issue Show Live Stream Featuring Sets from Midnight, Khemmis, Full of Hell and More

Home News Anna Scott March 13th, 2021 - 9:30 AM

Decibel Magazine has announced their first-ever livestream event on Friday, April 30 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The show, “Decibel’s 200th Issue Show Extremely Ex-Stream” will feature exclusive live performances groups including Midnight, Khemmis, Full of Hell, Horrendous and Wake. The event is completely free.

Decibel, North America’s only monthly metal magazine, will mark its 200th issue with their June 2021 publication. Dozens of musical guests that have supported Decibel over the last 17 years will appear to celebrate the magazine’s landmark.

Decibel has put on series of live events, but never a livestreamed one. The magazine announced a Metal & Beer Fest set to be held in Philadelphia last April. The event was then postponed to April 2021, but again had to be pushed to this September due to the ongoing pandemic.

The livestream event will feature metal legends such as Khemmis and Full of Hell. The doom metal group Khemmis shared last August that they had booked studio time with producer Dave Otero to work on new music, likely a fourth studio album. Members of the band have worked on individual projects since – Khemmis’ drummer Zach Coleman is collaborating with father and son duo Max and Igor Cavalera in the group Go Ahead and Die. Guitarist and vocalist Ben Hutcherson shared his rendition of The Offspring’s “Come Out And Play” in January as part of a series he created, “The Doctor of Doom.”

The grindcore group Full of Hell have also indicated that they are working on new music through a January social media post with the caption “LP5.” It is anticipated that they band will share this music later in the year. Full of Hell’s previous record was June 2019’s Weeping Choir.

Decibel Magazine’s free livestream event “Decibel’s 200th Issue Show Extremely Ex-Stream” will occur on April 30 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva