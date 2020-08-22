Khemmis Announce They Are Working with Producer Dave Otero and Have Booked Studio Time for New Album

Home News Alex Limbert August 22nd, 2020 - 3:46 AM

According to a twitter tweet, Denver, Colorado-based doom metal band Khemmis state that they booked four studio sessions with producer Dave Otero for a new studio album. The next album will be the band’s fourth studio album and appears to be the fourth album that will be produced, mixed and mastered by Otero, owner of Flatline Audio, a full service recording facility located near Denver, Colorado. Based on the Tweet, the upcoming album will also likely be released on the Nuclear Blast label.

Nuclear Blast is the world’s largest heavy metal label having had a historical roster of over 300 artists. The label began in Germany back in 1987 and was purchased by the French-based label Believe Digitial for an 8-figure amount in 2018.

Otera has also worked with Denver, Colorado-based long-time death metal band Cephalic Carnage and Larimer County, Colorado-based death metal band Allegaeon.

The band’s past studio albums include Absolution released in 2015, Hunted, released in 2016 and Desolation, released in 2018.

Khemmis recently recorded a cover song “Down the Hole” that will be included in an Alice in Chains tribute album titled Dirt Redux expected to be released on Sep. 18, 2020. Other artists on the album include 16, Backwoods Payback, Black Electric, Forming the Void, High Priest, Howling Giant, Low Flying Hawks, Somnuri, The Otolith, These Beasts, Thou and Vokonis. The band also covered Misfit’s “Skulls” during a three-day livestream event titled Slay at Home from May 29 to May 31.

In addition, the band released an EP titled Doomed Heavy Metal on April 17 which was also on the Nuclear Blast label.

Regarding the EP’s release, the band commented, “We are thrilled to finally unleash Doomed Heavy Metal! As the world continues to navigate these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to embrace parts of our lives that give strength and connect us to others. Heavy metal has done that for the four of us as it has for many of you. This mini-album is dedicated to all of our fans, to Dave at 20 Buck Spin, to Monte and all of our family at Nuclear Blast and to heavy metal as both an art form and a way of life. Put on this record raise a beverage up high and let these songs bring some light into a dark world.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva