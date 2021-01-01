Khemmis’ Ben Hutcherson Shares Electrifying Cover Of The Offspring’s “Come Out And Play” Alongside Video Of Chuck-E-Cheese’s Band Performing

Home News Krista Marple January 1st, 2021 - 6:00 PM

Ben Hutcherson, guitarist and vocalist of Khemmis, has released his rendition of “Come Out And Play,” originally performed by The Offspring. The cover is part of a series that he has created under the name “The Doctor Of Doom.”

Hutcherson’s cover of The Offspring track is a much heavier version of the already loud, head-banging worthy original. While The Offspring are already known for being on the heavier side of rock, Hutcherson really took his rendition to the next level and made it more extreme and unique. However, the music video that accompanies the cover is what really sets it apart from The Offspring’s version.

The video begins by showing a countdown to the next show on a television. Once that begins, disturbing, nightmarish Chuck-E-Cheese animatronic characters performing the song are shown. It really gives a nostalgic feel to those who have gone to Chuck-E-Cheese at some point in their life but with a horrifying twist to it.

“Like Spreading A Disease is the second in an ongoing series of videos wherein I deconstruct pop/rock hits from yesteryear and rearrange them as extreme metal songs…” said Hutcherson according to The PRP. Hutcherson just recently covered Santana and Rob Thomas’ 1999 hit “Smooth” as a part of the new covers project. Hutcherson was also recently involved in a cover of “Dare to Be Stupid,” originally performed by Weird Al, as a part of Two Minutes to Late Night’s cover series.

While the Khemmis member has kept busy with his new series, he also dished out new music with Khemmis earlier this year. On April 17, the doom metal band released Doomed Heavy Metal under Nuclear Blast Records.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva