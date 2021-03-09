Leonard Cohen, The Weeknd, Rufus Wainwright, U.S. Girls, Kaytranada, Caribou, Bob Moses, Protest The Hero, Silverstein and More Nominated for 2021 Juno Awards

Home News Aaron Grech March 9th, 2021 - 9:19 PM

The Weeknd may have been snubbed by The Grammys this year, but the R&B superstar got his fair share of love at this year’s Juno Awards, where he tops the list with six nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Several other prominent artists, including Justin Bieber and Céline Dion have also been nominated for those categories, alongside genre specific awards.

Bieber and Dion follow The Weeknd’s six nomination lad with five and three nomations respectively. This event will be broadcast on May 16 on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music. The virtual event will take place across multiple stages, but only the Budweiser Stage in Toronto has been revealed as of press time.

Leonard Cohen was also nominated for Album of the Year for 2019’s Thanks for The Dance. Singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright was nominated for Adult Alternative Album of the Year for Unfollow the Rules.

The Montreal-based music producer Kaytranada received nominations for Dance Recording of The Year for Bubba and Producer of The Year for “10%” featuring Kali Uchis and “Frontstreet (Freestyle)” featuring Mick Jenkins. Caribou and Bob Moses both received a nomination for Electronic Album of the Year for Desire and Suddenly respectively.

U.S. Girls received a nomination for Alternative Album of the Year for Heavy Light. Palimpsest by Protest The Hero received a couple of nominations, Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year and Album Artwork of The Year. Rock outfit Silverstein received a nomination for Rock Album of The Year for A Place to Drown.

Nominations List:

Juno fan choice (presented by Freedom Mobile) (fan-voted):

Ali Gatie (Warner)

Curtis Waters (BMG/Warner)

JP Saxe (Arista/Sony)

Justin Bieber (Def Jam/Universal)

Lennon Stella (Columbia/Sony)

Les Cowboys Fringants (Les disques de La Tribu/Propagande/Believe)

NAV (XO/UniversalDev)

Shawn Mendes (Island/Universal)

Tate McRae (RCA/Sony)

The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal)

Artist of the year (presented by Siriusxm Canada):

Ali Gatie (Warner)

Céline Dion (Columbia/Sony)

Jessie Reyez (FMLY/Island/Universal)

Justin Bieber (Def Jam/Universal)

The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal)

Album of the year (presented by Music Canada):

You, Ali Gatie (Warner)

Courage, Céline Dion (Columbia/Sony)

Changes, Justin Bieber (Def Jam/Universal)

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen (Sony)

After Hours, The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal)

Single of the year:

“Drink About Me,” Brett Kissel (Warner)

“If the World Was Ending,” JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels (Arista/Sony)

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber feat. Quavo (Def Jam/Universal)

“Kissing Other People,” Lennon Stella (Columbia/Sony)

“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal)

Group of the year (presented by SiriusXM Canada):

Arkells (Arkells/Universal)

Half Moon Run (Crystal Math/Universal)

Loud Luxury (Armada/Sony)

The Glorious Sons (Black Box/Fontana North)

The Reklaws (Universal)

Breakthrough artist of the year (presented by Factor, the government of Canada and Canada’s private radio broadcasters):

Curtis Waters (BMG/Warner)

JP Saxe (Arista/Sony)

Powfu (Columbia/Sony)

Ryland James (Universal)

Tate McRae (RCA/Sony)

Breakthrough group of the year (presented by Factor, the government of Canada and Canada’s private radio broadcasters):

2Frères (Independent/Select)

Crown Lands (Universal)

Manila Grey (1z Co/The Orchard)

Peach Pit (Columbia/Figure 8)

Young Bombs Universal

Songwriter of the year (presented by SOCAN):

Alanis Morissette

Publisher – Epiphanies Publishing/Kobalt Songs Music Publishing

Alessia Cara

Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada

Jessie Reyez

Publisher – BMG Rights Management Canada

JP Saxe

Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), & Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville

Publishers – Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Canada, & Universal Music Publishing Canada

Jack Richardson Producer Of The Year:

Akeel Henry

Jordon Manswell

KAYTRANADA

Murda Beatz

WondaGurl

International album of the year:

Music To Be Murdered By, Eminem (Shady/Aftermath/Interscope/Universal)

Fine Line, Harry Styles (Columbia*Sony)

What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, Luke Combs (Sony)

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke (Victor/Victor/Republic/Universal)

folklore, Taylor Swift (Republic/Universal)

Country Album Of The Year

Dallas Smith, Timeless

Jade Eagleson, Jade Eagleson

Lindsay Ell, heart theory

Mackenzie Porter, Drinkin’ Songs: The Collection

Tenille Townes, The Lemonade Stand

Adult Alternative Album Of The Year

Bahamas, Sad Hunk

Basia Bulat, Are You in Love?

Begonia, Fear

Rufus Wainwright, Unfollow The Rules

Sarah Harmer, Are You Gone

Alternative Album Of The Year

Curtis Waters, Pity Party

Dizzy, The Sun And Her Scorch

July Talk, Pray For It

PUP, This Place Sucks Ass

U.S. Girls, Heavy Light

Pop Album Of The Year

Johnny Orlando, It’s Never Really Over

JP Saxe, Hold It Together

Justin Bieber, Changes

Lennon Stella, Three. Two. One.

Ryland James, Ryland James

Rock Album Of The Year

Crown Lands, Crown Lands

JJ Wilde, Ruthless

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Colorado

Sam Roberts Band, All of Us

Silverstein, A Beautiful Place To Drown

Rap Recording Of The Year

88Glam, New Mania

BBNO$ & Yung Gravy, Baby Gravy 2

Eric Reprid, Cold World

NAV, Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version)

Tobi, ELEMENTS Vol. 1

Dance Recording Of The Year

Felix Cartal, Sophie Simmons, MINE

Frank Walker, Dancing In The Dark

KAYTRANADA, BUBBA

Rezz X Grabbitz, Someone Else

So Sus, Voices

Electronic Album Of The Year

Attlas, Lavender God

Bob Moses, Desire

Caribou, Suddenly

Jessy Lanza, All The Time

Cri, Juvenile

Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year

Annihilator, Ballistic, Sadistic

Kataklysm, Unconquered

Protest the Hero, Palimpsest

Unleash The Archers, Abyss

Vile Creature, Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!