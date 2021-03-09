Leonard Cohen, The Weeknd, Rufus Wainwright, U.S. Girls, Kaytranada, Caribou, Bob Moses, Protest The Hero, Silverstein and More Nominated for 2021 Juno Awards

The Weeknd may have been snubbed by The Grammys this year, but the R&B superstar got his fair share of love at this year’s Juno Awards, where he tops the list with six nominations, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Several other prominent artists, including Justin Bieber and Céline Dion have also been nominated for those categories, alongside genre specific awards.
Bieber and Dion follow The Weeknd’s six nomination lad with five and three nomations respectively. This event will be broadcast on May 16 on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music. The virtual event will take place across multiple stages, but only the Budweiser Stage in Toronto has been revealed as of press time.
Leonard Cohen was also nominated for Album of the Year for 2019’s Thanks for The Dance. Singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright was nominated for Adult Alternative Album of the Year for Unfollow the Rules.
The Montreal-based music producer Kaytranada received nominations for Dance Recording of The Year for Bubba and Producer of The Year for “10%” featuring Kali Uchis and “Frontstreet (Freestyle)” featuring Mick Jenkins. Caribou and Bob Moses both received a nomination for Electronic Album of the Year for Desire and Suddenly respectively.
U.S. Girls received a nomination for Alternative Album of the Year for Heavy Light. Palimpsest by Protest The Hero received a couple of nominations, Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year and Album Artwork of The Year. Rock outfit Silverstein received a nomination for Rock Album of The Year for A Place to Drown.
Nominations List:
Juno fan choice (presented by Freedom Mobile) (fan-voted):
Ali Gatie (Warner)
Curtis Waters (BMG/Warner)
JP Saxe (Arista/Sony)
Justin Bieber (Def Jam/Universal)
Lennon Stella (Columbia/Sony)
Les Cowboys Fringants (Les disques de La Tribu/Propagande/Believe)
NAV (XO/UniversalDev)
Shawn Mendes (Island/Universal)
Tate McRae (RCA/Sony)
The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal)
Artist of the year (presented by Siriusxm Canada):
Ali Gatie (Warner)
Céline Dion (Columbia/Sony)
Jessie Reyez (FMLY/Island/Universal)
Justin Bieber (Def Jam/Universal)
The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal)
Album of the year (presented by Music Canada):
You, Ali Gatie (Warner)
Courage, Céline Dion (Columbia/Sony)
Changes, Justin Bieber (Def Jam/Universal)
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen (Sony)
After Hours, The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal)
Single of the year:
“Drink About Me,” Brett Kissel (Warner)
“If the World Was Ending,” JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels (Arista/Sony)
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber feat. Quavo (Def Jam/Universal)
“Kissing Other People,” Lennon Stella (Columbia/Sony)
“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd (The Weeknd XO/Republic/Universal)
Group of the year (presented by SiriusXM Canada):
Arkells (Arkells/Universal)
Half Moon Run (Crystal Math/Universal)
Loud Luxury (Armada/Sony)
The Glorious Sons (Black Box/Fontana North)
The Reklaws (Universal)
Breakthrough artist of the year (presented by Factor, the government of Canada and Canada’s private radio broadcasters):
Curtis Waters (BMG/Warner)
JP Saxe (Arista/Sony)
Powfu (Columbia/Sony)
Ryland James (Universal)
Tate McRae (RCA/Sony)
Breakthrough group of the year (presented by Factor, the government of Canada and Canada’s private radio broadcasters):
2Frères (Independent/Select)
Crown Lands (Universal)
Manila Grey (1z Co/The Orchard)
Peach Pit (Columbia/Figure 8)
Young Bombs Universal
Songwriter of the year (presented by SOCAN):
Alanis Morissette
Publisher – Epiphanies Publishing/Kobalt Songs Music Publishing
Alessia Cara
Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada
Jessie Reyez
Publisher – BMG Rights Management Canada
JP Saxe
Publisher – Sony Music Publishing Canada
The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), & Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville
Publishers – Kobalt Songs Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music Canada, & Universal Music Publishing Canada
Jack Richardson Producer Of The Year:
Akeel Henry
Jordon Manswell
KAYTRANADA
Murda Beatz
WondaGurl
International album of the year:
Music To Be Murdered By, Eminem (Shady/Aftermath/Interscope/Universal)
Fine Line, Harry Styles (Columbia*Sony)
What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, Luke Combs (Sony)
Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke (Victor/Victor/Republic/Universal)
folklore, Taylor Swift (Republic/Universal)
Country Album Of The Year
Dallas Smith, Timeless
Jade Eagleson, Jade Eagleson
Lindsay Ell, heart theory
Mackenzie Porter, Drinkin’ Songs: The Collection
Tenille Townes, The Lemonade Stand
Adult Alternative Album Of The Year
Bahamas, Sad Hunk
Basia Bulat, Are You in Love?
Begonia, Fear
Rufus Wainwright, Unfollow The Rules
Sarah Harmer, Are You Gone
Alternative Album Of The Year
Curtis Waters, Pity Party
Dizzy, The Sun And Her Scorch
July Talk, Pray For It
PUP, This Place Sucks Ass
U.S. Girls, Heavy Light
Pop Album Of The Year
Johnny Orlando, It’s Never Really Over
JP Saxe, Hold It Together
Justin Bieber, Changes
Lennon Stella, Three. Two. One.
Ryland James, Ryland James
Rock Album Of The Year
Crown Lands, Crown Lands
JJ Wilde, Ruthless
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Colorado
Sam Roberts Band, All of Us
Silverstein, A Beautiful Place To Drown
Rap Recording Of The Year
88Glam, New Mania
BBNO$ & Yung Gravy, Baby Gravy 2
Eric Reprid, Cold World
NAV, Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version)
Tobi, ELEMENTS Vol. 1
Dance Recording Of The Year
Felix Cartal, Sophie Simmons, MINE
Frank Walker, Dancing In The Dark
KAYTRANADA, BUBBA
Rezz X Grabbitz, Someone Else
So Sus, Voices
Electronic Album Of The Year
Attlas, Lavender God
Bob Moses, Desire
Caribou, Suddenly
Jessy Lanza, All The Time
Cri, Juvenile
Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year
Annihilator, Ballistic, Sadistic
Kataklysm, Unconquered
Protest the Hero, Palimpsest
Unleash The Archers, Abyss
Vile Creature, Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!