Silverstein and Princess Nokia Team Up on Tale of a Dysfunctional Relationship with “Madness”

Ashwin Chary March 4th, 2020 - 8:48 PM

Canadian post hardcore band, Silverstein, have released their newest, “Madness,” featuring Princess Nokia. The song is set to be featured on the bands upcoming album, A Beautiful Place To Drown, which is set to release on Mar. 6, via UNFD.

With a heavy riff and shallow drums, “Madness,” starts off powerfully. A deep bass rings throughout the song as vocalist, Shane Told, begins singing and slowly transitions into screaming.

The chorus kicks in smoothly as the guitars vigorously chugs. A catchy riff is heard as Told finishes his verse. Princess Nokia makes her entrance after the first chorus, her raspy voice shifts the mood of the song.

The band repeats the chorus one last time, adding emotion to each note as the song nears the end. The instruments slowly fade away, leaving Told alone in the track, singing, and eventually ending the song.

“We’d seen Princess Nokia mention that she was a fan of our and we had a chance to hang out last time we were in NYC, and just hit it off,” Told said. “Madness’ was one of the early songs we had musically, and it kept evolving until we knew it needed a strong female voice on it to put it over the top.”

Princess Nokia recently released two new albums, Everything Sucks, and, Everything Is Beautiful, as a surprise to her fans. The albums were written to have different concepts and influences.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi