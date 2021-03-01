Grimes Makes Over $5 Million in Sales from Non-Fungible Tokens Crypto Art

Home News Aaron Grech March 1st, 2021 - 6:52 PM

Alternative pop artist Grimes unveiled a new set of non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the form of digital art work and animation, which have sold for over $5 million collectively since their launch over the weekend. While the value of these NFTs are only worth how much people are willing to pay for them, unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, NFTs are unique, one-of-a-kind works that cannot be reproduced due to their blockchain technology.

Grimes released 10 NFTs called the WarNymh Collection, which was created alongside the performer’s brother Mac Boucher. These ten pieces of digital art contain still images and animations, with three pieces, “Death of the Old,” “Earth,” and “Mars,” featuring unreleased music. “Death of the Old” contains a demo of “Anhedonia,” the “Earth” piece features “Ærythe,” and “Mars” features “Mars Theme.”

The first of her kind, WarNymph is a digital entity spliced from a pixel DNA of the organic human, Grimes,” a statement regarding the collection reads. “Merging the raw images of a photogrammetry scan, enunciating her iconic tattoos, with a retopologized mesh that was sculpted, modelled, and morphed into a variety of forms before being permanently sealed into the body of a baby angel, a cherub. She exists in the liminal state of the virtual world, a Grimes narrative universe, within an alternate history of mythology and the infinite fragments of the future. She is a pioneer in the rapidly expanding metaverse.”

The upcoming blink-182 record, which is yet to be titled, will feature Grimes according to drummer Travis Barker. Last month the performer revealed she was finishing up work on a new album, which she is hoping to release sometime soon.

