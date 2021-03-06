Mitski Delves Further Into Her Cowboy Persona With New Single “The Baddy Man”

Home News Ariel King March 6th, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Mitski has shared a new single titled “The Baddy Man,” which comes from the companion soundtrack to the upcoming graphic novel This Is Where We Fall. The comic was created by Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings, and acts as a sci-fi Western.

“It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book,” Mitski said, according to Stereogum. “It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”

“The Baddy Man” features instrumentals typically found in old westerns, Mitski delving into the comic’s country background. Her vocals bounce while she takes on the task, the lyrics humming as she describes “The Baddy Man.” The track brings the story of the comic to life, providing a sneak peek of the storyline. This Is Where We Fall will be released on March 9 via Z2 Comics, with options that include a cassette or vinyl of Mitski’s soundtrack available for pre-order.