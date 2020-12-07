Bon Iver to Donate 5% of Royalties to Support Gender Equality

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 7th, 2020 - 7:35 PM

Wisconsin indie outfit Bon Iver announced they will pledge five percent of all of their future publishing royalties to 2 A Billion, their organization that supports gender equality by fighting domestic and sexual abuse. By doing so, they hope to bring these issues to the spotlight and help give marginalized voices a platform.

Bon Iver mentioned Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy’s decision to donate five percent of the writer’s share of his royalties to Black Lives Matter-affiliated organizations The Movement for Black Lives and Black Women’s Blueprint. Like Tweedy, Bon Iver hopes that more artists and music industry businesses will continue to make active contributions to similar causes.

We’re committing 5% of our publishing royalties annually in order to continue supporting past #2abillion partners. On tour, we’re humbled by our partners’ work towards bringing gender equity center stage + addressing issues of domestic & sexual violence. That work must continue. pic.twitter.com/Xohwp2ONQA — Bon Iver (@boniver) December 7, 2020

“It‘s time for those with ample privilege and large platforms to amplify marginalized voices, speak up for disenfranchised communities, and give back to those working on the front lines of our country’s greatest challenges,” Bon Iver tweeted. “If you have more than enough, please give something.”

The group have released two new songs this year, “PDLIF (Please Don’t Live in Fear)” and “AUATC (Ate Up All Their Cake).” While “PDLIF” urged people to remain calm throughout the stress of the COVID-19 lockdown, “AUATC” spurred people to action against the bigger forces of capitalism. “We recognize our privilege and commit to using our platform to challenge capitalism everywhere,” Bon Iver acknowledged, then promoted the Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement, Red Letter Grant, Equal Justice Initiative, the National Independent Venue Association and 350.org.

Bon Iver also advocated voting in the U.S. Presidential Election this year. They initially announced a string of concerts requiring attendees to pledge to vote in the election but ended up cancelling the tour dates and encouraging people to take that time to focus on voting. Frontman Justin Vernon also shared a cover of Aimee Mann’s “Wise Up” in support of Wisconsin’s voter turnout along with Big Red Machine collaborator Aaron Dessner. He and Dessner also made contributions to Taylor Swift’s last album, Folklore. Earlier in 2020, Vernon released a new track called “Your Honor” that he dedicated to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Bon Iver’s last album was 2019’s i, i.