Courtney Barnett Announces From Where I’m Standing: Live from the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne Live Stream

Courtney Barnett has announced a new live stream called Where I’m Standing: Live from the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne, which will have tickets go on-sale this Thursday November 26 at 5 p.m. ET. This stream will air at several different times, but North America’s PST and ET zones, Europe’s GMT zone and Australia/Asia’s AEDT and AWST zone will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Europe’s CET and Asia’s JST and KST broadcast will air at 9 p.m., while New Zealand’s NZDT will be broadcast at 10:00 p.m.

“I’m so excited to play with my band again, for the first time in nearly a year!” Barnett wrote in a press release. “Gonna play some old songs and some brand new ones. It’ll be a special little show in an incredible huge space.”

This will be Barnett’s first show with a band following her sold-out Corner Hotel concert back in January, which was held as a fundraiser for Australia’s bushfires. Her backing band will include Bones Sloane on bass, Dave Mudie on drums and new member Lucy Waldron on cello. She will also be working with film-maker Derry Sheehan for the upcoming stream, which takes its name after a lyric from “City Looks Pretty” a track from her 2018 record Tell Me How You Really Feel.

Barnett recently appeared on the Hands Off benefit compilation, which also held the likes of L7, Kathleen Hanna and Alice Bag. She also appeared in the star-studded music video for Jeff Tweedy’s “Gwendolyn” and teamed up with phoebe Bridgers for a cover of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer