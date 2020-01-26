Tanya Tucker Wins Grammys at 2020 Grammy Awards for Best Country Album and Best Country Song

Home News Grayson Schmidt January 26th, 2020 - 6:18 PM

After 10 Grammy nominations without win, county music legend Tanya Tucker went home with two Sunday night, after winning best country song for “Bring My Flowers Now” and best country album for While I’m Livin’, according to Variety.

The 61-year-old singer has not been nominated since 1994, and Sunday night, she accepted the awards next to co-writer Brandi Carlile, who said sharing the Grammy with Tucker is a “great honor of my life.” Tucker also called up album co-producer Shooter Jennings during her acceptance speech, saying Shooter’s father Waylon was, “up there with mine, and they are really proud of us right now.”

Despite the two wins, one of Tucker’s losses came from fellow veteran performer, Willie Nelson, whose song “Ride Me Back Home” took home best country solo performance. For Carlisle, these two wins she shared with Tucker put her Grammy total up to four, after the two she won as a solo artist last year, according to Variety.

While I’m Livin’ was Tucker’s first album of new studio material in 19 years. Her first Grammy nomination was in 1973 for her breakout hit “Delta Dawn.”

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz