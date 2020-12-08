Brandi Carlile Announces December 2020 Still Home For The Holidays Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech December 8th, 2020 - 5:31 PM

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has announced a new live stream called Still Home for the Holidays, which will be held this Sunday December, 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET via Veeps. Tickets for the upcoming live stream can be purchased here.

There are two different ticket options for the upcoming stream, which includes general access and a bundle which features a pre-order of the artist’s upcoming book Broken Horses. This upcoming book is set to be released April 6 via Crown, an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group.

Carlile has been keeping busy this year, teaming up with rock outfit Soundgarden for the special Record Store Day release A Rooster Says back in September. This 12″ collaboration featured Carlile as a vocalist, backed by Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron, while featuring the songs “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Close.” The performer was also nominated for two Grammys this year.

The performer also performed a cover of “I Remember Everything” tribute to the late folk legend John Prine during the Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends live stream. “I Remember Everything” was the final track Prine made during his lifetime. She was also present on another John Prine live stream tribute earlier this year, which held further appearances from Dan Auerbach, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Bonnie Raitt, Kurt Vile and Bill Murray. During the start of the pandemic Carlile also held another live stream, where she performed her 2018 studio album By The Way, I Forgive You in full to help benefit her live crew.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz