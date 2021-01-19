Ipecac Records Post Teaser Hinting at News from Tomahawk

Home News Aaron Grech January 19th, 2021 - 12:26 PM

Ipecac Records have teased a new release set for January 21 on their Instagram page, which shows a brief clip with some brooding basslines and drums. Although the clip did not mention any artist specifically, a number of fans have identified the playing as Tomahawk, the metal supergroup fronted by Mike Patton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ipecac Recordings (@ipecacrecordings)

Tomahawk also consists of Patton’s Mr. Bungle bandmate and bassist Trevor Dunn, Battles’ drummer John Stanier and The Jesus Lizard guitarist Duane Denison. He first revealed that he was working on a new Tomahawk project last February, before confirming its completion last October. “Tomahawk is done, and Dead Cross is in process,” Patton replied when asked about those projects last fall.

Originally formed back in 1999, Tomahawk emerged from the alternative metal scene with flairs of prog and jam band styled-aesthetics throughout the early 2000s. Kevin Rutmanis of The Melvins served as the band’s original bassist, appearing on their self-titled debut and Mit Gas. Rutmanis was eventually replaced by Dunn in 2013, following a six year hiatus for the band.

Tomahawk’s latest studio album Oddfellows came out in 2013 and was noted for its more refined experimental tendencies, from moments that sound inspired by Ennio Morricone to syyles that sound familiar to Patton’s acclaimed work with Faith No More.

“Maybe it took a 6-year hibernation for Tomahawk to dream up such a balance, but their latest is marked by an almost restrained strangeness—resulting in another honest pouch of lean and nutritive jerky for one weird-ass wagon trail,” mxdwn reviewer Owen Schumacher explained.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson