Bruce Springsteen Fined $540 Dollars For Consuming Alcohol in a Closed Area As DWI Charge Is Waved

February 24th, 2021

Bruce Springsteen was arrested last November on charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) , reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. which ultimately saw the performer dropped from a Superbowl ad in support of Jeep. The DWI and reckless driving charges have now been waved, as Springsteen is fined $540 for consuming alcohol in a closed area. Springsteen’s Jeep ad has also been reinstated following the DWI dismissal.

Springsteen, who had never been charged with a criminal offense until this event in November, was arrested at the Gateway National Recreation Area in his native New Jersey. The performer admitted to taking two small shots of tequila, with his blood-alcohol content recorded at 0.02, a quarter under New Jersey’s legal limit.

“Mr. Springsteen, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily pleaded guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500. We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time,” a statement obtained by Pitchfork reads.

Last year was an outstanding one for Springsteen, who released another top 5 album Letter To You in October. This commercial achievement made “The Boss” the only performer to have a top 5 record in each decade of the past six decades. Springsteen was also featured on Bon Iver’s “AUATC” alongside Jenn Wasner, Jenny Lewis and Elsa Jensen. The artist also performed at a virtual livestream celebrating the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, which also featured Katy Perry, John Legend and Demi Lovato.