Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Letter to You for October 2020 Release and Shares Title Track

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 10th, 2020 - 8:07 PM

The Boss is back with the lead single from a new album called Letter to You set to release on October 23. The E Street Band joins Bruce Springsteen in the studio for the first time since 2014’s High Hopes.

The album was recorded live in Springsteen’s New Jersey home studio over the course of five days with no overdubs. Springsteen said in a statement that it was “one of the greatest recording experiences” he’d ever had.

Production is credited to both Springsteen and Ron Aniello and the album notably includes new renditions of three outtakes from The Boss’ 70’s albums, “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I was The Priest” and “Song for Orphans.”

Springsteen said in the statement that he loves “the emotional nature of ‘Letter to You,’” and the title track definitely sounds emotional. He sings about both good and hard times and in the chorus, sings “In my letter to you/I took all my fears and doubts” over cascading piano notes and shimmering organ chords. The Boss has returned to all-out heartland rock energy on it, including thundering drum fills and a twangy guitar solo.

The official music video features footage of Springsteen and The E Street Band recording the song, shot close-up in black and white. There’s also some aerial footage of Springsteen walking on a white road mixed in.

In June, Springsteen joined Dropkick Murphys as a special guest during their Streaming Outta Fenway live-streamed concert. Springsteen sang on Dropkick Murphys’ song “Rose Tattoo” and they played on his song “American Land” during the performance. In August, he also contributed vocals for Bon Iver’s latest song, “AUATC” along with Jenn Wasner, Jenny Lewis and Elsa Jensen.