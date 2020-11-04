Bruce Springsteen Becomes First Artist with a Billboard Top 5 Album in Last Six Decades

Home News Krista Marple November 4th, 2020 - 6:59 PM

Bruce Springsteen has become the first artist to have an album in the Top 5 for each of the last six decades, according to Consequence of Sound. His most recent album, Letter to You, which debuted at No. 2 of the Billboard 200 this past Tuesday, is what sealed the achievement.

The album opening brought the artist the best numbers that he has earned sine 2014 with 96,000 albums sold. Letters to You also distributed incredibly well on vinyl with 18,000 LPs sold.

Springsteen, also known as The Boss, recorded Letters to You live in his New Jersey home studio over the course of five days. While this album was “one of the greatest recording expereinces” he has ever had, Springsteen has chosen to lean away from overly promoting the album and instead focus on using his platform to promote democracy. Springsteen utilized his radio program to discuss the current political climate by stating that democracy can’t “stand another four years of Trump’s custodianship,” said Consequence of Sound.

The Boss was also featured on “AUTC,” a track Bon Iver released back in August. Bon Iver took to social media to explain that they were “calling attention to the fight against capitalism & our collection participation in institutions.”

Springsteen participated in a benefit concert for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) which featured New Jersey native celebrities. Other artists that were either born in New Jersey or at one point lived in the state were alongside Springsteen for the show. Halsey, Tony Bennett, SZA and Charlie Puth were just a few of the artists that participated in the event. The benefit concert was held on April 22 and was broadcasted on local television, radio and more. Just a few weeks after that, The Boss joined Dropkick Murphys for their live streamed Fenway concert event on May 29. Springsteen performed “Rose Tattoo” and “American Land” via webcam with Dropkick Murphys while they safely performed in Fenway Park.