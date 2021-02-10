Bruce Springsteen Jeep Commercial Removed From YouTube as Singer Faces DWI Case After November 2020 Arrest 

Home News Krista Marple February 10th, 2021 - 8:07 PM

After recent news broke that Bruce Springsteen was arrested for driving while intoxicated back in November, Jeep has officially pulled their commercial featuring the singer from YouTube. The commercial debuted during this year’s Super Bowl and was Springsteen’s “first ever commercial appearance.”

TMZ officially reported earlier today that Springsteen was arrested and received these charges at Gateway National Recreation Area in his hometown in New Jersey. A spokeswoman for the National Park Service confirmed that Springsteen was cooperative when this occurred. According to TMZ, this was Springsteen’s first time being arrested for DWI.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate. But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned,” said a spokeswoman for Jeep.

Springsteen recently teamed up with the Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, John Lennon and Demi Lovato to perform at this Joe Biden’s Inauguration Celebration this past January. The performance was done without fan attendance due to COVID-19. Springsteen opened the performance by playing his song “Land of Hope and Dreams” at the Lincoln Memorial.

The New Jersey-bred singer recently became the first artist to have an album reach the Top 5 for the last six decades. Springsteen’s recent release, Letter to You, is what officially sealed the achievement for him.