Upcoming Song Featuring Dr. Dre Includes Lines About His Divorce and Brain Aneurysm

Hip hop megastar Dr. Dre has been in the spotlight over his divorce and brain aneurysm, which landed him in intensive care for an entire week. Although it’s just been over a month since the iconic performer was released from his hospital bed, snippets of Dr. Dre performing a new song alongside rapper KXNG Crooked sees the producer referencing both events. This snippet was taken from an Instagram Live session held by long-time Aftermath affiliate DJ Silk.

Due to the social media caption of this post, many are speculating that the full track will feature Eminem, an artist signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment, who has collaborated with the producer throughout his entire career. Dr. Dre accuses his wife of allegedly engaging in “lies” and alleged “perjury,” while he was receiving treatment.

“(Bitch) Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury/ ICU/ I see you trying to fuck me while I’m in surgery,” Dr. Dre raps during the snippet. “In ICU/ death bed, on some money shit/ Greedy bitch, take a pick, girl you know how money get.”

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife of 24 years is divorcing the producer and requesting $2 million a month in temporary assistance and $5 million for attorney’s fees. During his recent hospitalization, four men were arrested for allegedly trying to break into the producer’s estate. In addition to being known for his robust career as a prdoucer, Dr. Dre is the founder of the Beats brand, which was purchased by Apple.