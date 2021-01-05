Dr. Dre In Intensive Care Following Brain Aneurysm

Home News Aaron Grech January 5th, 2021 - 5:42 PM

Hip hop legend Dr. Dre is in intensive care following a brain aneurysm, TMZ reports. According to sources close to the outlet, the iconic producer suffered the aneurysm yesterday, January 4, and remains in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California as of today January 5.

The artist is currently going through a contentious divorce with Nicole Young, his spouse since 1996. Young filed for divorce last year and reportedly asked for $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorney fees, which the producer has vehemently pushed back against. Young also wants a judge to reject their prenuptial agreement, which was signed in 1996.

As a founding member of N.W.A. Dr. Dre is one of the best known producers in hip hop history, launching the career of iconic performers such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg and the Game. He is credited as a pioneer of the G-funk genre, which was the dominant west coast hip hop sound during the early 1990s.

In more recent years Dr. Dre has produced records for the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak, two of the most prominent west coast hip hop performers today. His own solo discography is equally acclaimed, with classics such as The Chronic and 2001 under his belt.

Dr. Dre and record company executive Jimmy Iovine are both co-founders of Beats by Dre, a popular headphone brand that became an Apple subsidiary in 2014. The two were subject to a lawsuit in 2014 and ordered to pay out $25,247,350 to former business partner Steven Lamar in 2018.