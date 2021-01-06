Four Men Arrested for Attempted Break-In at Dr. Dre’s House Following Hospitalization

Home News Aaron Grech January 6th, 2021 - 1:01 PM

Hip hop icon Dr. Dre was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm and taken to intensive care at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles on Monday, where he is reportedly “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team.” Although he is doing well, four men have been arrested for attempting to break into the producer’s residence following his hospitalization.

The men were reportedly on Dr. Dre’s property in Pacific Palisades this morning. January 6 at around 2 a.m. The producer’s security team spotted the men while they were casing the house and immediately called the police, who apprehended the suspects.

“Our sources say 4 men were on Dre’s Pacific Palisades property Wednesday around 2 AM. Security spotted them as they were casing the house,” TMZ stated. “Before they could get to the main structure, security confronted them and quickly called police. The men fled, but cops arrived almost immediately and chased the 4 would-be burglars, catching and arresting them.”

Dr. Dre is currently going through a messy divorce with his spouse of 24 years Nicole Young, who is reportedly demanding $2 million a month in temporary assistance and $5 million in attorney’s fees. Young is also asking a judge to void the prenuptial agreement she signed during their marriage in 1996.

As one of the most influential west coast hip hop producers in history, Dr. Dre is one of the wealthiest men in the genre, with a net worth of $800 million according to Forbes. As the co-founder of Beats by Dre, a substantial amount of his worth comes from stock ownership and his entrepreneurial works.