Dr. Dre Remains in ICU for Testing One Week After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

January 11th, 2021

It’s been one week since Dr. Dre was sent to intensive care at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles following a brain aneurysm, yet the performer has not been released according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet states that the producer is currently undergoing some tests in the ICU to figure out what triggered the aneurysm.

Dr. Dre is reportedly resting comfortably as he undergoes some tests, with TMZ adding that a “bad outcome” doesn’t seem likely as of now. The producer suffered the aneurysm in his Pacific Palisades home and was swiftly rushed to Cedars-Sinai following the incident.

Four men were recently arrested after attempting to break into Dr. Dre’s home last week as well, however the men were all caught by the producer’s security team, who called the police. According to reports, it was likely that the men heard about Dr. Dre’s hospitalization before the attempted beak-in.

This hospitalization occurred during the middle of Dr. Dre’s messy divorce battle with his spouse of 24 years Nicole Young, who is reportedly demanding $2 million a month in temporary assistance and $5 million for attorney fees. Young is also attempting to have a judge void their 1996 prenuptial agreement, which Dr. Dre is vehemently fighting back against.

Dr. Dre is one of the most prominent figures in west coast hip hop. Following his role as an N.W.A founder, Dr. Dre went on to launch the careers of a number of commercially successful hip hop artists such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg and the Game. He is also the co-founder of Beats headphones alongside Jimmy Iovine.