Dr. Dre Returns Home From Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Anna Scott January 17th, 2021 - 1:19 PM

Dr. Dre, rap legend and producer, has returned home from hospital following his reported brain aneurysm. The hip hop icon is only 55 years. Dr. Dre reportedly was admitted to LA hospital Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on January 4 where he received intensive care. However, it was not expected for there to be a “bad outcome”, said a report a week following his placement in hospital.

Dr. Dre’s attorney shared that he had made it home, but offered no further information. Aneurysms, which are the enlargement of an artery caused by weakness in a blood vessel wall, have many causes, such as high blood pressure, yet no statement has been released on what could have trigged that of Dr. Dre.

Much to the horror of fans of Dr. Dre, four men were also arrested on the rapper’s property, attempting to break in while Dr. Dre was in hospital. Dr. Dre’s security made the arrests at 2 a.m. before the would-be burglars could reach the main structure at the rapper’s Pacific Palisades house.

Along with the aneurysm and attempted break-in of his property, Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, is also reportedly going through a divorce with wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. Young, 51, who cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for the divorce, also asked for $2 million a month in temporary assistance and $5 million for attorney fees.

Dr. Dre first came into the West Coast’s rap sphere in the late 1980s when he co-founded the group N.W.A with Arabian Prince, Eazy-E, and Ice Cube. Since then, Dr. Dre has found himself to be one of the most celebrated and influential creators of the hip hop scene. The rapper also founded Beats Electronics, producing the famous Beats by Dre headphones, both of which were purchased by Apple in 2014 with a $3 billion dollar deal.