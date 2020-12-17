Primavera Sound Announces It’s Held a Successful Trial For Live Music Events Without Social Distancing Called PrimaCov

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 17th, 2020 - 9:36 PM

Primavera Sound Festival ran a trial concert last weekend without social distancing called PRIMACOV, and have now declared the trial to have been successful. The trial used rapid testing to test every attendee for COVID-19 before entering the venue, returning results within 15 minutes so attendees could prove a negative result.

The trial event took place on December 12, with 1,042 participants attending a show that local DJs performed at the 1,608 capacity Sala Apolo outdoors venue in Barcelona. Primavera Sound partnered with Hospital Germans Trias and Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation to organize the event. The PRIMACOV team stated their objective was “to validate these kind of tests as an extremely useful tool to be able to carry out any type of event, whether musical or not, without social distancing.”

As for indoor venues, iconic London venue The 100 Club is running their own trial. They’ll be trying out a new ventilation system that is predicted to wipe out 99.9% of airborne pathogens including COVID-19.

The Primavera Sound Festival usually occurs in June in Barcelona and was hoping to also include dates in Los Angeles this year, however both were postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19. The new dates are June 2-6, 2021 in Barcelona and September 18-19, 2021 in Los Angeles.

The 2021 lineup for the Barcelona festival was announced around the same time the 2020 festivals were cancelled. Some of the big name artists playing include The Jesus and Mary Chain, Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Pavement, Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Iggy Pop, The Strokes, The National, Beck, Doja Cat, Brockhampton, Bikini Kill, C. Tangana, Tyler the Creator, Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Disclosure, Jorja Smith, PNL and Bauhaus.