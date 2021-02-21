Punk Rock Bowling Announces Fall 2021 Lineup Featuring NOFX, Anti-Flag, H09909 And More

Home News Caroline Fisher February 21st, 2021 - 7:36 PM

Punk Rock Bowling has announced new fall 2021 dates. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the notorious punk fest had been previously postponed several times due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Usually taking place in late spring during Memorial Day weekend, the fest is now scheduled to take place in fall of this year, September 24-26.

Headliners of the fest include icons like NOFX, Devo and Circle Jerks. Although the entire lineup is not yet released, the fest has announced performances by major acts such as Propagandhi, Anti-Flag, Streetlight Manifesto, H09909, The Lawrence Arms and more. The festival promises “a shit ton more bands TBA,” and fans can expect the full lineup in April.

Tickets to the festival are available for purchase now, and three day passes for the 2020 event will also be valid for this year. Due to the pandemic, the festival opted for a digital format last year that included a livestream featuring artists like The Bouncing Souls, Bad Cop Bad Cop and more. The livestream also included appearances from punk icons like Jello Biafra, NOFX and Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise.

The political punk rockers of NOFX are soon to release their new album titled Single Album on February 26 via frontman “Fat Mike” Burkett’s label Fat Wreck Chords. In typical Fat Mike fashion, Burkett recently published an essay in Kerrang that sparked controversy, as he described the United States as “full of racist idiots.” The group shared the music video for a spoof of one of their hit songs “Linoleum” in January titled “Linewleum,” poking fun at bands that cover their music. The track will be featured on Single Album.

Circle Jerks had a show scheduled for April, 2021 in Ventura to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic 1980 album Group Sex that has been postponed due to the pandemic. Members shared that the show will now take place next year, when things are hopefully safe enough to gather. The band released a critically-acclaimed deluxe reissue of the album in October of 2020.

Devo is nominated for a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year alongside heavy hitters like Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine and more widely celebrated artists. Fans can cast their ballots on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website up until April 30, 2021.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat