Punk Rock Bowling Announces Live Stream Festival This Weekend with Performances by Bouncing Souls and Anti-Flag and Appearances by NOFX, Jello Biafra and More

Ariel King May 22nd, 2020 - 10:07 PM

Punk Rock Bowling will be taking their festival to streaming with performances by Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag and more. The festival stream will also include appearances by NOFX, Jello Biafra, Fletcher Dragge and more starting at 9 a.m. PST on Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25.

The “Locked In & Stripped Down Sessions” will include “songs, stories and more” as videos will be shared on Punk Rock Bowling’s Instagram and Youtube channels. The Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Roy Ellis, The Aggrolites, Anti Nowhere League, Riverboat Gamblers, Booze and Glory, The Restarts and Bad Cop Bad Cop are only a handful of the artists who will be performing sets throughout the weekend.

NOFX, Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise, Jello Biafra, Trevor Keith of Face to Face, Daryl Smith of Cock Sparrer, Blag Dahlia, Stza Crack, Pete Curtis of A Global Threat, Gordy Carbone of Lars and the Bastards, David Rodriguez of The Casualties, Joe Sib of Side One Dummy and Brett of Dune Rats will all be making appearances throughout the festival’s livestream.

Punk Rock Bowling was forced to cancel for the first time in over 20 years due to the coronavirus, the dates having to be postponed until May 28 to 31, 2021. “Locked In & Stripped Down” is giving fans a show for the festival’s original 2020 dates this Memorial Day Weekend.

Stream the festival here and see the full schedule below.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat