Fat Mike of NOFX Calls Most the United States “Full of Uneducated Racist Idiots”

Home News Aaron Grech January 20th, 2021 - 10:56 PM

Fat Mike has some choice words for the country following Donald Trump’s exit from the United States presidency, calling the country “full of racist idiots,” during an essay published in Kerrang. The essay was a strong evisceration of evangelists and racists, many of whom emboldened Trump’s presidency.

“I used to be scared of this country and embarrassed by this country,” Fat Mike wrote, “because it’s a religious nation. It’s a gun-toting Christian state. But what I didn’t understand was that racism is this huge. I knew it was there, but our country is just full of uneducated racist idiots, and that’s crazy. Because of that, we’re the last in everything.”

While Fat Mike acknowledges a Biden-Harris presidency will be an improvement from the current administration, the presidency rarely affects every day life on a scale people immediately notice. He went on to commend the behavior of both politicians’ behavior. Fat Mike also acknowledged that while times are rough, its not the worst thing the earth has ever been through.

NOFX’s political stances have been clear in the lyrics of tracks such as “We Called It America” and “The Idiots Are Taking Over,” alongside recurrent themes throughout 2003’s The War on Errorism, which heavily criticized the Bush administration.

Single Album, NOFX’s upcoming studio album, will be released on February 26 via Fat Wreck Records. The group reworked one of their most covered songs “Linoleum,” into a hysterical lampooning of its legacy on “Linewleum.” This song also featured Avenged Sevenfold.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat