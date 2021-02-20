Valerie June Dances Before The Stars In New Music Video For “Why The Bright Stars Glow”

Home News Ariel King February 20th, 2021 - 5:21 PM

Valerie June has released a new music video for her single “Why The Bright Stars Glow,” which is set to appear on her upcoming album The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers which will be released on March 12 via Fantasy Records. Renata Raksha directed the music video, which features June in an elegant pink dress dancing before a dusky sky.

The track features June’s uplifting vocals amid sweet piano tunes, June singing “Cause what will we do/And where will we be/If it’s not true/And if its’ not true/Where would we be/You and me/And if it’s not true.” The track incorporates sparkling acoustic strums and vibrant synths.

June spends the music video singing and dancing within shining lights, the sky setting into dusk behind her. The camera cuts to purple skies and shooting stars. The music video brings an ethereal feel, matching the track’s soft soundscape.

June announced her upcoming album in January, when she shared her single “Call Me A Fool.” The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers will arrive as June’s first album in four years, following 2017’s The Order of Time. Shortly before the announcement of her latest album, June participated in Amanda Shire’s “Our Problem,” a single that had been released in honor of Roe v. Wade. Last week, June joined Phoebe Bridgers, Eddie Vedder and many more for the Tibet House Benefit‘s virtual festival.