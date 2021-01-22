Valerie June Announces New Album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers For March 2021 Release, Shares Single “Call Me A Fool”

Home News Sara Thompson January 22nd, 2021 - 10:47 PM

Artist Valerie June has announced her upcoming album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, which is set to be available on March 12. The album was announced alongside the release of her vibrant new music video and single “Call Me A Fool.”

June’s new track is soulful and dramatic. Summery horns create a big sound that balances well with the laid back yet impassioned feel of the piece. Featured in the song is the voice of the legendary Carla Thomas.

A story unfolds through the lyrics of “Call Me A Fool,” which speaks of being a “fool any time” for love, though the song ends with an almost haunting, “thought I had it under control.”

Elegant and playful, the “Call Me A Fool” music video features June singing in various settings, each with a distinct feeling. Sometimes posh and refined, sometimes energetic and vivacious, June seems to be encapsulating many different attitudes of love or even herself. One particularly trippy shot features June in front of a shifting wooden wall, and another displays June in a starlit room with the moon close behind.

The album is June’s first in almost four years, making it one of the Rolling Stone’s Most Anticipated Albums of 2021. The magazine commented about the previously released singles from the album as “an astoundingly generous moment from the Tennessee singer-songwriter, one that gives reason to believe that her 2021 album may be her most fully-formed yet.”

June had a full year last year, working on projects such as a collaboration with Amanda Shires for the release of her new song “Our Problem.” Another cover was performed by June last year for the live streamed festival Folk On Revival Weekend, where she sang “What the World Needs Now is Love” along with many other artists. June was also announced as part of the lineup for the 2021 Tibet House Benefit Concert, which will occur virtually this year.