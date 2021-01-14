Tibet House Benefit Announces 2021 Virtual Edition Lineup Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Eddie Vedder and More

Home News Anna Scott January 14th, 2021 - 1:48 PM

The Tibet House Benefit Concert 2021 lineup has been announced for the 34th rendition of the annual event. This year, the concert will occur as a special virtual event instead of at the usual venue of New York City’s Carnegie Hall due to COVID-19 circumstances. The 2021 lineup will include Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Valerie June and Eddie Vedder among others. The event will occur on February 17 with steaming via Mandolin. Tickets can be found on the Mandolin website or from Tibet House directly, beginning at $20.

As with previous renditions of the concerts events, this year’s lineup was curated by the esteemed composer and pianist, Philip Glass, who has himself been featured in lineups for the event.

The Benefit Concert never fails to bring legends to its stage, and this year is no different despite it being a mix of live and pre-recorded performances. Bridgers, featured in the 2020 lineup as well, released her sophomore album, Punisher, in June of 2020. The album was recently nominated for a Grammy in the Best Alternative Music category, and features her smash-hit rock song, “Kyoto” which will surely make her setlist on the Tibet House stage.

This year’s lineup also includes Brittany Howard, known for her stunning performances with rock band Alabama Shakes. Howard released her first solo album, Jamie, in 2019.

Like Bridgers, artists such as Angelique Kidjo and Laurie Anderson are no strangers to the Tibet House concert and are set to make their return in 2021. Anderson performed at the 2020 event, which also featured trailblazer Patti Smith who brought every performer back onstage to join her for the closing performance of “People Have the Power”.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Tibet House U.S., a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 by the Dalai Lama. This year will feature a special personalized opening video from His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, an exciting addition. Since this year’s event will occur virtually, viewers from around the world will be able to tune in to watch this amazing lineup.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford