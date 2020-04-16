Loretta Lynn Celebrates Her 88th Birthday with New Video for “I Fall To Pieces”

Home News Drew Feinerman April 16th, 2020 - 2:43 PM

Country music legend Loretta Lynn celebrated her 88th birthday today, and as part of the celebrations she released a new video titled “I Fall To Pieces,” a cover of a song originally written by fellow country singer and dear friend of Lynn, Patsy Cline, who passed away early in her career in a plane crash.

The new visuals to go along with the classic song depict the singers’ everlasting friendship, while the song beautifully captures the feelings of losing a lost one. Throughout the video, quotations are flashed on screen from Lynn’s book “Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust,” a memoir detailing the friendship of two of country music’s most influential artists.

“Friendship can help us during difficult times, like what we are all going through now.” Stated Lynn about deciding to release this video on her birthday. “I wanted to share this song and video in honor of Patsy. She was my friend, mentor, my strength and I miss her to this day.”

Lynn and Cline were a part of the first generation of country artists to successfully transition into the pop genre and mainstream culture throughout the 1950’s and 60’s. The duo first met after Cline suffered injuries from a car accident, and Lynn dedicated a performance of Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces” on live television to the wounded Cline. While Cline may have passed away young, Lynn has carried on her legacy, and has been making music to this day. Her most recent album, Wouldn’t It Be Great?, was released in November of last year (2019), and was the Lynn’s 45th studio album.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat