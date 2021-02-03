Crowbar Announces February 2021 Live Stream Concert

Home News Krista Marple February 3rd, 2021 - 8:20 PM

Sludge-metal band Crowbar recently announced that they will be holding a live stream concert at the end of the month. The upcoming live event will be the band’s second, their first taking place in October of last year.

The live stream concert is set to take place on February 20 at 1:00 PST / 4:00 EST. Tickets for the event start at $9 and range up to $100 depending on the various package options. The band announced that the upcoming event will feature an entirely different set than what was performed during the initial stream.

The October live stream setlist featured songs that are not commonly performed by the band. Crowbar’s frontman Kirk Windstein took to his Instagram page to say, “Our setlist is going to be completely turned upside down. We’re gonna have seven, eight, maybe even nine songs we haven’t played 10, 15, 20, 25 years some of them.”

Windstein recently released a cover of “Aqualung,” originally performed by Jethro Tull. The cover was featured on his debut solo album Dream In Motion, which dropped on January 24. The Crowbar frontman was also featured on heavy metal band Down’s August live stream event. Down held the event to honor the 25th anniversary release of their album NOLA.

Crowbar formed in 1990 and was founded by Windstein in New Orleans, Louisiana. The heavy metal band also consists of Matt Brunson on lead guitar, Todd Strange on bass and Tommy Buckley on drums.