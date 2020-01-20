Kirk Windstein of Crowbar Debuts Intense Cover of Jethro Tull’s “Aqualung”

Home News Roy Lott January 20th, 2020 - 11:10 PM

Kirk Windstein of Crowbar has released a cover of the Jethro Tull classic “Aqualung“. The cover will appear on his forthcoming debut solo album, “Dream In Motion“, out this Friday, January 24th, on eOne Music. According to the PRP, Windstein had made a statement about the cover, saying “‘Aqualung‘ has always been one of my favorite classic rock songs. Crowbar used to cover it. Because everything’s in D Standard, I was able to pick out the natural key that the song’s in, so it’s exactly like the Jethro Tull version. That guitar solo was named the Number 25 Greatest Solo of All Time on a readers poll in Guitar World or something. I’m really proud of the way the song came out as a whole. I think I did a good job on it. I hope that Tull’s Ian Anderson and Martin Barre get to hear it at some point.”

Windstein also recently announced that he will be rejoining heavy metal supergroup, Down, for the 25th-anniversary tour of their debut album NOLA. Windstein replaced guitarist Bobby Landgraf of Honky, who took over for Windstein when he first broke off from Down in 2013 to concentrate fully on Crowbar. Their first live show in three years is scheduled to take place at Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting Festival on the weekend of June 18.