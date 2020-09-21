Crowbar Announces October 2020 Live Stream Concert Featuring Rarely Played Songs

Home News Adam Benavides September 21st, 2020 - 5:55 PM

Sludge heavy metal band Crowbar has announced they will perform a live streamed concert on Saturday, October 3 with opening acts The Obsessed and I AM on the bill as well. The band announced the news on their Instagram page and said fans can currently buy tickets and merch bundles to the concern online. To watch the concert, fans should go to livefrom.events/Crowbar.

Fans of the famed band will be most excited to hear that the group plans to dust off some rare songs for the concert. In the video posted to Instagram, Crowbar frontman and lead guitarist Kirk Windstein says “Our setlist is going to be completely turned upside down. We’re gonna have seven, eight, maybe even nine songs we haven’t played 10, 15, 20, 25 years some of them.”

Crowbar was originally founded by Windstein in 1990 in his native New Orleans, Louisiana. Creating an ambiance of slow, low-key “doom” feeling metal songs, the band is largely known as the pioneers and creators of the sludge heavy metal sound that proliferated in the 1990s. Crowbar released their debut full-length studio album Obedience thru Suffering in 1991 on the Pavement Music record label and have gone on to release 11 studio LPs, one live album and two live DVDs in total.

With Windstein being the staple on vocals and guitar since the band’s inception, Crowbar is currently filled out by Matt Brunson (lead guitar), Todd Strange (bass) and Tommy Buckley (drums). Windstein also recently performed on a live stream concert with fellow doom metal band DOWN, which he played lead guitar in from 1991 to 2013 before reuniting with them last year. The concert commemorated the 25th anniversary of the band’s 1995 sludge metal classic album, NOLA.