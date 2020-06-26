Dessa Posts Emotional Video on Instagram Reacting to Turmoil Surrounding Doomtree and Minneapolis Hip-hop Scene

Home News Ariel King June 26th, 2020 - 4:14 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Margret Wander, known by her stage name Dessa, has come forward on an Instagram video to announce her support for survivors of sexual assault. Dessa’s record label and hip-hop collective, Doomtree, has faced several allegations of sexual assault against various members. In her video, Dessa acknowledges the allegations and directs comments to some of the accused.

“I am just off a Zoom call with all of the members of Doomtree, the arts collective that I have been a part of for most of my adult life,” Dessa said in the video. “I know that in relationships, people hurt one another.”

Dessa’s Instagram video then begins to directly address Stefon Alexander, known by his stage name P.O.S., in her video. She discusses her own relationship with him in the video.

“The amount of pain that Stef, P.O.S., has caused people is not commensurate with any avoidable injuries that we inflict on one another when we are working together in good faith,” Dessa said. “It is not commensurate the avoidable injuries we inflict on one another when we are being careless. It is something else. The name for that thing is best determined by someone who is educated about interpersonal relationships, who has an expertise that I do not have.”

Dessa goes on to address those who are watching her video in addition to P.O.S. The two had been in a relationship for several years, and she even wrote a memoir detailing how they had fallen in and out of love called My Own Devices: True Stories From the Road on Music, Science, and Senseless Love.

“But the stories you are reading about P.O.S., at least some of them are true,” Dessa said. “Huge, vast, deep oceans of pain, built on lies, deliberate lies, for years and years. Some of those relationships were available to him by virtue of the fact that he is a successful performing artist. My men and I are working hard to lead with love. Stef, you are not cancelled. You are broken. Your conduct is abhorrent. And I’d love to see a part of helping you, and the many women that you’ve hurt, heal. You are not allowed, Stef, to ruin the good names of the other members of this crew who are crying in the house behind me, to try to open their hearts in a way to love. You and me, as complicated as it all is. And so, love for the women who are suffering. You are not allowed to take them down. Because Doomtree means something, and you are not allowed outside of that compact. And as soon as you can align yourself with the values that this crew holds, I welcome you. But you are not allowed to undermine what we have built, we are going to do our best to practice radical honesty in a way that this community has not. We will be devoting resources to you, Stef, and to the domestic abuse project in the city.”

Several other artists have come forward on their own social media accounts to announce their support for survivors of sexual assault. Additionally, Prof and Dem Atlas have been dropped from the Doomtree label after allegations against them surfaced.

P.O.S. made a statement acknowledging the allegations made against Chris Young, better known as DJ Fundo three days ago. DJ Fundo had DJed for P.O.S. and Prof in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yeahrightpos (@yeahrightpos) on Jun 23, 2020 at 10:12am PDT

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my role in not holding myself or my cis-male people accountable for our roles in perpetuating misogyny and hostility to women in our scene and city,” P.O.S. said in his statement on Instagram.

Astronautalis also came forward in his support for survivors of sexual assault, critiquing himself for not speaking up sooner.

Sorry this took a bit, I had to do some listening. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/O5DKwk5H6R — ASTRONAUTALIS! (@astronautalis) June 23, 2020

“I am ashamed that I, and an entire community didn’t exhibit that same level of courage in confront Fundo and many others over the course of years and years,” Astronautlitis said in his Tweet. “Our silence comes at a great cost to a lot of people. I am really embarrassed by, and deeply sorry for that.”

Lazerbeak also took to social media about the allegations against some of the artists on Doomtree, stating his support for survivors.

“Over the past few days the Twin Cities hip hop scene has been put under a microscope, in a long overdue examination of abuse and misogyny,” Lazerbeak said on Instagram. “I know I’m going to get a lot wrong while talking about this, but I also know the only way for change to occur is to step into this conversation, listen, learn, and help create that change.”

Over the recent week, several women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against various members of the Doomtree collective. Yesterday, Prof and Dem Atlas were dropped from the Doomtree label due to allegations. DJ Fundo has had several allegations against him, with an alleged victim detailing an alleged relationship with Fundo.

Other women have come forward with their own allegations in the comments of social media posts, discussing their own experiences.

Several other allegations of sexual assault, grooming and verbal abuse have been made via social media against other artists within the Doomtree collective, with some women stating they are not yet ready to come forward to name those who had done so.

. @YEAHRIGHTPOS has caused deep harm to my family over the years & @DOOMTREE has stood behind him throughout. I encourage you to look at my sister @AnarchyAndi‘s response to this. I don’t fw any of these dude’s fake ass sentiments today. https://t.co/JhTIYthkEZ — DJ Minnie Blanco (@Minnie_Blanco) June 23, 2020

I offered @YEAHRIGHTPOS an accountability process. I built of team of support for myself first and then for him. And he used it as another way to manipulate me — Betty Maybe (@AnarchyAndi) June 26, 2020

Hopefully these old heads realize not only are their homies abusers, but they bully us so we don’t get gigs. — DJ ROWSHEEN (@dudeitsrowsheen) June 26, 2020

This Dj groomed me, he knew I looked up to him. I was this young cute Dj quickly launched into something I wasn’t ready for – and he took over that journey for me. He robbed me of it and then very quickly turned his back on me and knew exactly what to say. — DJ ROWSHEEN (@dudeitsrowsheen) June 26, 2020

Photo credit: Marv Watson