Hangout Music Festival Cancels 2021 Festival Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Due to coronavirus concerns, the Hangout Music Festival has been postponed once again. Originally intended for May 2019, the festival was pushed to this year, and although the May dates have been removed, a tweet from the company indicated that there may be a chance for a Hangout event to occur in the fall of 2021.

Hangout has promised to those who still hold tickets to the festival that there will be “an email in the coming weeks regarding the process for exchanging or refunding tickets.” The message from hangout was overall heartfelt and apologetic to those who had much anticipated the festival, and relayed that there it was simply “too soon to gather that many people together” amidst the present crisis.

2021 update 👇 pic.twitter.com/Kq9dyJIFFz — Hangout Music Fest (@Hangoutfest) February 3, 2021

The festival provided hope for the concertgoers in their twitter statement, sharing, “When we all get together, magic happens on that beach. It’s going to take a lot longer than we could have ever imagined to get there, but we will be back, and it will be glorious. That vision will help us carry on.”

The 2020 Hangout lineup was set to include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Ray and Cage the Elephant among others. The performances occur over the course of three days and are located on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Coachella was among the list of 2021 festival cancellations, and the New Orleans Jazz Fest for this year has been rescheduled to October 8-17. Bonnaroo’s 2020 event was cancelled, and their 2021 festival was recently postponed to later this year as well.