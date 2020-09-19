Sepultura Address Climate Change in Dramatic New Video for “Guardians Of Earth”

Home News Ariel King September 19th, 2020 - 10:05 PM

Sepultura have released a new music video for their track, “Guardians Of Earth.” The Brazilian metal band collaborated with Amazon Frontlines, a non-profit organization based in the Upper Amazon that advocates and supports Indigenous peoples rights to defend their land, life and cultural survival in the Amazon Rainforest.

Derrick Green wrote the lyrics after coming across Amazon Frontlines’ Instagram page. Lyrics comment on climate change and the effect that industries have had on the environment, including the destruction of the Amazon Rainforest. Lines such as “Save our future/We’ll never give in/Preserve our future/Never give up/Fight till the end,” lament the need to advocate for the environment and saving the world’s ecosystems.

“The images of the fight and struggle of various Indigenous tribes, whose existence is under threat as they defend one of the world’s most biodiverse ecosystems, were very touching and upsetting,” Green said in a press statement. “Not only are Indigenous peoples being murdered but their rainforest territories are being burned and polluted at an alarming rate. The movement is inspirational and I felt their voices needed to be heard loudly.”

Beginning with the strums of an acoustic guitar, the video alternates between band members playing their instruments and footage of the Amazon Rainforest, which had been provided by Amazon Frontlines. Brazilian director Raul machado worked with Amazon Frontlines to create a video that intersects with members of Sepultura and the faces of the Amazon Rainforest’s Indigenous tribes and wildlife. The soft drums and acoustics show the peace of the Amazon, with Green coming in at the two-minute mark and throwing the track into Sepultura’s heavy metal sound, the footage switching to highlight the large fires and mass destruction and industrialization that has spread throughout the Amazon Rainforest.

“We appreciate Sepultura not only because they’re one of the greatest metal bands of all time, but because they are using their platform to shine a light on deforestation and the struggles of Indigenous peoples,” Amazon Frontlines’ Executive Director, Mitch Anderson, said in a press statement. “By sharing these stories with the world through their music, Sepultura is doing their part to support Indigenous communities, the Guardians of Earth, as they lead the fight to protect the Amazon Rainforest and the planet.”

The track was released back in February along with Sepultura’s most recent album, Quadra. Over recent months, Sepultura have also been sharing virtual performances via their SepulQuara livestreams. Performances for these videos have included a version of their song “Kairos,” a performance of “Cut Throat” alongside Scott Ian, a rendition of “Mask” with Devin Townsend and a performance of “Hatred Aside” with members of Crypta, Hatefulmurder and Torture Squad.