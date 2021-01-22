Soulfly Is In The Studio Working On A New Album

Home News Anna Scott January 22nd, 2021 - 2:17 PM

Heavy metal icons Soulfly have officially confirmed that they are back in the studio working on their next album. The record, which remains to be titled, is said to have a tentative release of later in 2021, via Nuclear Blast Records. This album will mark the band’s 12th studio album.

Although the band did not reveal much on its forthcoming release, frontman Max Cavalera comments, “I’ve been working on this record with my son, Zyon, since June of last year. We are in the studio now with producer Arthur Rizk, creating a really wild record. Expect the unexpected! No rules, no limits, not holding anything back, just pure SOULFLY!” The band is working with producer Rizk who has produced for the likes of Cavalera Conspiracy, Power Trip and Code Orange. They are recording at Platinum Underground in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Los-Angeles based band’s most recent record, Ritual, released in 2018, was a hit among fans as it incorporated the band’s classic groove of early Soulfly work with a newer, death and heavy metal sound. The band toured in early 2020 around the United States and Canada before COVID-19 lead to the cancellation of tours and live music across the globe.

Last September, it was announced that Soulfly will make an appearance at the Judas Priest-curated Warlando Metal Fest on September 11, 2021 Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida if COVID-19 permits.

Frontman Cavalera also contributes vocals and guitar in the heavy metal supergroup Killer Be Killed, who recently released their sophomore studio album, Reluctant Hero, last November following a six year hiatus.