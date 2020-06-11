Rock USA and Country USA Ticketholders Allegedly Having Difficulties Receiving Refunds From Cancelled Festivals

Home News Drew Feinerman June 11th, 2020 - 2:15 PM

Rock USA and Country USA, two sister Wisconsin based music festivals, are allegedly having problems providing its patrons with full refunds following the cancellations of the festivals, according to Fox 11 News. The festivals were initially postponed and then ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many customers have reported problems securing refunds from the festivals. “Once they canceled, they completely went off the grid,” notes Josh Oakley of Kaukauna. “They don’t respond to anyone.” “Unless they can, honestly, get their (expletive) together, meet what their customers need, things would be a lot better,” states Mattie Anna Betts of Wausau. “We just want some answers!”

Customers also reported that they allegedly couldn’t get a hold of anyone if you call the number listed for Country USA or Rock USA. The recorded message says to send an email or Facebook message, but customers have also reported problems with that interface. “I’ve messaged them through Facebook, I’ve emailed out to see if they’re gonna issue refunds, or if they’re just gonna make everyone transfer to 2021,” states Anna Tihlarik of Phillips. “I’ve gotten no response!”

Both Rock USA and Country USA have indicated that customers who have already purchased tickets can use them for next year’s renditions of the festivals, but the customers are already frustrated. “Who’s to say that I’m gonna be able to get the time off next year? Who’s to say I’m even gonna be around next year, you know what I mean?” says Tihlarik. Other customers have noted that some have spent upwards of $1000 on lodging and other accommodations.

Popular acts that were set to appear at Rock USA include Anthrax, Halestorm, Ice Cube, Limp Bizkit, Slipknot, The Pretty Reckless and Rob Zombie. Country USA was set to feature the likes of Toby Keith, Tyler Braden, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and many more.