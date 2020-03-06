Nick Murphy Surprises Fans With New Album Music for Silence

Home News Ashwin Chary March 6th, 2020 - 8:54 PM

Nick Murphy

Australian singer and songwriter, Nick Murphy, has surprised his fans by dropping a brand-new instrumental LP, Music For Silence, earlier today, on Mar. 6. The ten-track album is a collection of sophisticated swells, and fluid melodies.

The album was first released on, Calm, an app designed to help people with mediation and relaxation. The album has already been streamed over 250,000 times, in less than 24 hours.

When speaking of his inspiration behind the brand-new album, Murphy mentioned how he found an empty church in upstate New York, and play his piano for hours. He would sleep in the cold old chapel room, and wake up the next day, only to write in his journal.

“I found a place, a large empty old church in upstate New York, not far from the river.” Murphy said. “I had my piano shipped to the space by removalists and wheeled it into the center of the room. I’d play for hours every day, then sleep in the cold old chapel room. In the mornings I wrote in my journal.”

Music for Silence is Murphy’s third studio album, with his previous album, Run Fast Sleep Naked, released in April of 2019. His first album, Built on Glass, was released in 2014, and contained 12 songs, with a total play time of 51 minutes and 25 seconds.

Music for Silence Track List:

1.) And You Don’t Even Know You Hurt Me

2.) Blood And

3.) Tongue (Lift 4)

4.) For Oscar

5.) Rabbit Feet

6.) Everyday Feelings

7.) Waterfalls

8.) Salt of the Heart

9.) Salt of the Heart Pt 2

10.) I work for the Universe

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer