Chiasm and John Fryer Announce Debut Album Missed The Noise for March 2021 Release and Share New Song “Intertwined”

Chiasm (aka Emileigh Rohn) and John Fryer have released a collaborative and evocative new track “Intertwined,” which serves as the third single from the duo’s debut album Missed the Noise. The group announced the new album’s release date today of Friday, March 5 on the indie record label COP International, which will mark the label’s first release of 2021.

“Intertwined” opens with eerie sounds and echoing tones before Rohn comes in with her signature gorgeous and near-whisper vocals. The song abruptly picks up to searing pulses and drums as Rohn’s vocals grow to a near chant while the song increases its weight and sound. Between the different tempos, the song maintains an eager pace and refreshing energy throughout, and longtime fans of both Chiasm and Fryer are sure to be excited for Missed the Noise next month.

<a href="https://chiasm.bandcamp.com/album/intertwined">Intertwined by Chiasm</a>

Discussing the upcoming album, Rohn says working with Fryer was a career highlight. “Working with John was a completely fresh experience for me that reinvigorated my passion for writing,” explains Fryer. “Creating Missed The Noise was unprecedentedly fast-paced and insightful for me. The collaboration felt easy. I loved what John did with each track, and we worked delightfully smoothly together in my experience. I thoroughly enjoyed the process, and am certain it has influenced how I will continue my art forever. I am so thankful.”

Chiasm is the industrial-electronic project of Detroit-based Emileigh Rohn, which was originally formed in 1997 and has grown a cult-like following over the years for her eerie soundscapes mixed with haunting, delicate vocals. Fryer meanwhile has been one of the most prolific musicians and producers of the past few decades, having formed famed group Black Needle Noise while producing iconic artists including Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails. The 11-track Missed the Noise is currently available for pre-sale and includes previous singles “Away” and “Are you Okay?”