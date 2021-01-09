Martin Gore Of Depeche Mode Shares Unsettling New Track “Howler”

Home News Kyle Cravens January 9th, 2021 - 9:18 PM

English songsmith and founding member of Depeche Mode Martin Gore recently released new track “Howler.” The song is off Gore’s forthcoming five track instrumental extended play, The Third Chimpanzee, out 29 January 2021.

The track is an ominous, foreboding trek through a chunky electronic landscape. Gore employs thick, husky bass kicks as the underlying drone. What falls over it, is a myriad of squelching synthesizer progressions and nontraditional electronic brass.

Speaking on devising the track, Gore shared in a press release, “Howler was the first track I recorded for The Third Chimpanzee EP. I resynthesized some vocals that almost sounded human, but not quite. That’s why I decided to name the track after a monkey. I thought that would be a good theme to carry on with the rest of the tracks.”

Like the entire EP, “Howler” paints a cinematic musical landscape that sounds like a new dawn. Written and produced by Martin Gore, it was recorded at Electric Ladyboy in Santa Barbara, California. Check out the track list for it below. In other new pertaining to Gore, Depeche Mode were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year as part of the class of 2020.

photo credit: Owen Ela

The Third Chimpanzee EP Tracklist

1. “Howler”

2. “Mandrill”

3. “Capuchin”

4. “Vervet”

5. “Howler’s End”