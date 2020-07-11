John Fryer is Joined by Anjela Piccard on New Black Needle Noise Song “She Talks To Angels”

Home News Ariel King July 11th, 2020 - 6:11 PM

John Fryer released the first single from his upcoming album, These Mortal Covers under his Black Needle Noise moniker. “She Talks To Angels” includes vocals from Anjela Piccard, the song paying tribute to the Black Crowes.

“Always been a big fan of the Black Crowes and it always feels good to pay homage to bands you like,” Fryer said in a press statement. “We wanted to give it a totally different and cinematic feel to the song in our version. Anjela’s vocals are very heartfelt in her interpretation and delivery of the lyrics and being inspired by the cities of New Orleans and LA, the City of Angels.”

<a href="http://blackneedlenoise.bandcamp.com/track/she-talks-to-angels">She Talks To Angels by Black Needle Noise, John Fryer Anjela Piccard</a>

Heavy synths hang over the song with a dark energy, Piccard’s raspy voice hovering with a slight twang. The synths sound slightly inspired by the ‘80s from their vibrant tone. “She never mentions the word addiction/ In certain company/ Yes she tells you she’s an orphan/ After you meet her family,” Piccard darkly sings in the song’s beginning, the synths popping underneath her in a machine manner. Piccard’s voice grows higher during the chorus as she sings, “She says she talks to angels,” the synths crashing over her like a wave.

“There are moments in this life that are both catastrophic and quite triumphant,” Piccard said in a press statement. “The intention in recording this song is one of reflection and understanding. At some point, we all can find ourselves in total relation to the lyrics and the instrumental flow of the track. As for myself, the New Orleans/ Los Ánjeles connection remains an anchor of the heart, as both cities represent a long-standing spiritual melange – unparalleled in beauty and gracious acceptance of its people.”

Fryer has been producing since 1979, working with Depeche Mode, The Wolfgang Press, Cocteau Twins and producing the Nine Inch Nails album, Pretty Hate Machine. In May, as Black Needle Noise, Fryer had released “Seed of Evil” alongside PIG. These Mortal Covers will be Black Needle Noise’s follow up to 2019’s Lost in Reflections, which had included the single, “I Am God.” A release date for These Mortal Covers has yet been announced. Fryer will also be producing the upcoming Stabbing Westward album, Wasteland. Fryer had also produced the band’s albums, Wither Blister Burn & Peel and Stabbing Westward.

The Black Crowes were an American rock band which formed in 1984, with “She Talks To Angels coming from their 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker. The band had been joined by Jimmy Page for their 1999 tour, the Led Zeppelin guitarist playing several shows with the band. The Black Crowes had announced they would be going on a reunion tour this year, however their plans had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.