Stabbing Westward Enlists John Fryer to Produce First New LP in Almost 20 Years Wasteland

Home News Drew Feinerman May 21st, 2020 - 2:21 PM

Macomb, Illinois based industrial rock band Stabbing Westward has announced a new LP, Wasteland, their first new album since 2001. The LP will be produced by John Fryer, the band’s original producer when they first began recording back in 1994.

The band broke up after the release of their last studio album, Stabbing Westward, in 2001. However, the band reunited after 19 years, releasing a new EP, Dead and Gone earlier this year. Although the EP only consisted of three songs, “Dead and Gone,” “Cold,” and “Crawl,” it was still a huge milestone for the band after so much time apart.

Like many artists and bands right now, Stabbing Westward has had their 2020 plans altered because of the coronavirus pandemic; the band was set to play Chicago’s Cold Wave music festival this September, but the festival will likely be cancelled due to current regulations against mass gatherings and social distancing protocols in place.

The band played Cold Waves upon its reuniting in both 2017 and 2018.