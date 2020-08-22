Steven Alexander Ryan and Justin McGrath of The Black Queen To Score New DC Comics Release High Level Created by Former Nine Inch Nails Art Director Rob Sheridan

Home News Alex Limbert August 22nd, 2020 - 5:47 PM

Steven Alexander Ryan and Justin McGrath of the synthwave and electro-pop band The Black Queen just released a 41-track score for Rob Sheridan’s debut comic series High Level, a DC Comics post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure. Steven Alexander Ryan and Justin McGrath produced the soundtrack on their self-released Federal Prisoner label. Rob Sheridan is best known for his extensive work as the former art director for Nine Inch Nails. According to Ryan, “The High Level soundtrack was over a year in the making,” continuing, “Justin and I are beyond ecstatic for everyone to travel along this auditory journey.”

Ryan, McGrath and Sheridan worked together several times in the past. The trio worked together during the Nine Inch Nails’ Twenty Thirteen Tour in 2013 where Ryan and McGrath served alongside Sheridan as touring technicians. The following year, Sheridan also directed The Black Queen’s “Ice To Never” music video.

According to Regen Magazine, “the story takes place in a ‘Post-Post-Apocalypse,’ centuries after the collapse of the American Empire, in which a smuggler by the name of Thirteen must deliver a child messiah to the titular city, the fabled metropolis of High Level where the wealthy and the powerful have hidden themselves away from the new human society attempting to rebuild itself.”

<a href="http://sarandjm.bandcamp.com/album/high-level-soundtrack-for-the-graphic-novel">High Level : Soundtrack for the Graphic Novel by Steven Alexander Ryan & Justin McGrath</a>

The 80-minute limited edition triple neon colored triple vinyl is available for pre-order at bandcamp.com and on Sheridan’s website.

Established by The Black Queen’s founder and singer, Greg Puciato, Federal Prisoner has a number of projects currently in process, including Jesse Draxler’s Reigning Cement album and Puciato’s debut solo album, Child Soldier: Creator Of God. According to a RevolverMag.com interview published last April, Puciato stated that Federal Prisoner is not currently accepting demos or any other forms of submissions from artists, stating, “We’re into 2021 schedule-wise already on our end. We’ve got more than enough on our plate right now, but there will come a time when that will be possible.”

Earlier this year, Nine Inch Nails dropped a surprise double album release to their free instrumental Ghosts series, Ghosts Part V: Together and Ghosts Part VI: Locusts. Both projects are available via a free download here.