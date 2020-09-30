EDC Europe Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Tiesto, Diplo and Gorgon City

Home News Adam Benavides September 30th, 2020 - 3:59 PM

Famed electronic festival Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Europe has announced the official phase one lineup for its 2021 edition, which will take place at Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimao, Portugal from Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20. The festival announced a list of nearly 20 artists across the techno, house, hardstyle and bass genres including Diplo, Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Marshmello, Alesso, DJ Snake and CamelPhat.

The famed fest will be celebrating its 25th year anniversary next summer and will mark the occasion with over 140 artists across five stages. “We’re excited to bring a unique experience to the beautiful country of Portugal with Insomniac’s first-ever beach edition of EDC,” said Pasquale Rotella, Insomniac’s Founder and CEO. “We always work hard to curate a diverse multi-genre lineup that showcases the best that dance music has to offer, and we have even more amazing artists in store with our Phase 2 announcement coming soon.”

The mayor of Portimao, Portugal also addressed the EDC news, explaining that the city happily welcomed the announcement amid such difficult times. “At this difficult time for all of us, it is with pride and satisfaction that the municipality of Portimão will host another international music festival – EDC,” said Portimao Mayor Isilida Gomes. “It is guaranteed that the municipality of Portimão and its people will do everything to receive you in the best way and provide you with the best experiences, which will be forever recorded in your memories. Protect yourself and stay safe.”

According to a press release, tickets to the festival “are able to be secured for just a €20 deposit.” Additionally, “An extremely limited number of pre-sale tickets will be on sale from 9am on Thursday, October 1 from just €120.” Festival organizers announced that general release tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 9am on Friday, October 2. Fans can purchase tickets at edcportugal.com.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi