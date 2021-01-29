LNZNDRF Shares New Lo-Fi Video for Churning New Song “You Still Rip”

Home News Krista Marple January 29th, 2021 - 6:39 PM

Cincinnati-based supergroup LNZNDRF, pronounced “Lanzendorf,” have released their track “You Still Rip,” with a music video alongside it. The song was featured on their newly released album II, which dropped today. LNZNDRF features members Scott and Bryan Devendorf and Benjamin Lanz of The National along with Aaron Arntz of Beirut. The indie-rock supergroup formed in Ohio in 2011.

“You Still Rip” is a post-punk track that gives a dreamy, psychedelic feel throughout the entirety of it. Because three of the four members come from The National, it comes as no surprise that LNZNDRF carries on some of the same tones as the indie-rock band.

The music video for “You Still Rip” perfectly matches the nostalgic vibe that LNZNDRF radiates in the track. The entire video is a lo-fi but colorful and captures the band performing the entire song on stage.

II is LNZNDRF’s third full-length studio album, their self-titled that was released in 2016 was the first and To a Lake being the second. They also released Green Roses, a two-track album, in 2016.

The supergroup first announced the latest release earlier this month with the support of their first single “Brace Yourself.” While the album wasn’t released until this month, the band shared in a press release that the songs had been recorded in September of 2019.

“These songs seem to come from the formless, translucent holograms that appear behind your eyelids just before sleep sets in. The visions you swear you’ll remember in the morning but never do,” said the LNZNDRF in a press release.

The National recently performed the national anthem with Lady Gaga during Joe Biden’s Inauguration Ceremony. They were also just featured on Taylor Swift’s most recent album, Folklore, which was released in early December of last year. The National were featured on her track “Coney Island.” Bon Iver and HAIM were also credited on tracks from the album.