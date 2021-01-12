LNZNDRF Featuring Devendorf Brothers of The National and Members of Beirut Announces New Album II for January 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Brace Yourself”

Home News Aaron Grech January 12th, 2021 - 4:00 PM

LNZNDRF, the supergroup composed of Scott and Bryan Devendorf of The National and Benjamin Lanz and Aaron Arntz of Beirut have announced a new studio album called II. This new studio album will be released on January 29, and is supported by a new music video for “Brace Yourself.”

“Brace Yourself” sees the band performing the song alongside images of an old school computer monitor, with a number of sticker labels reciting the song’s lyrics. The track is an eclectic indie rock song, with anthemic rock vocals and electric guitar progressions that feel inspired by Bruce Springsteen.

“These songs seem to come from the formless, translucent holograms that appear behind your eyelids just before sleep sets in,” the band explained . “The visions you swear you’ll remember in the morning but never do.”

LZDRF have been on a roll recently, releasing their latest studio album To A Lake last year. This record followed the release of Green Roses, which was released right after their self-titled debut album back in 2016. These songs were recorded in 2019 and arranged the following year, with the group commenting “It won’t be a utopia but it will at least be something different.”

The National will be reissuing the remastered versions of their first three studio albums The National, Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers and Cherry Tree, which will be released in February. The group’s Matt Berninger released his debut studio album Serpentine Prison last October, which was produced by Booker T. Jones. Beirut released Gallipoli in 2019.

II track list

1. The Xeric Steppe

2. Brace Yourself

3. You Still Rip

4. Cascade

5. Chicxulub

6. Ringwoodite

7. Glaskiers

8. Stowaway