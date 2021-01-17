Dave Grohl Reveals Why He Won’t Sing Nirvana Songs

Home News Anna Scott January 17th, 2021 - 4:10 PM

Former drummer of iconic rock band Nirvana Dave Grohl has shed some light on why he won’t sing Nirvana songs, yet will continue play the band’s songs with other members. Grohl, frontman of the Foo Fighters, said in an interview that he is unable to sing the lyrics as he is then reminded of the loss of Kurt Cobian. Cobain was Nirvana’s lead vocalist and tragically died at 27 after a long struggle with substance abuse.

For Grohl, singing the words of Cobain is bittersweet, as he is reminded that the original singer is no longer with us. In the interview with Classic Rock Magazine, for which he is currently the guest editor, he said, “I wouldn’t feel comfortable singing a song that Kurt sang.” In the interview, Grohl also revealed that he still has dreams about the band with Cobain performing, still processing this loss.

However, Grohl continues to play Nirvana songs with other perfomers taking Cobain’s place. When Nirvana were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, Grohl and former members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear played many of Nirvana’s top hits. They were joined on stage by Joan Jett, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, St. Vincent and Lorde, who each did vocals for different songs.

Watch the “All Apologies” performed with Lorde here:

Cobain is known for his smash hits with the band such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” but also for his rather controversial and angsty lifestyle. After his suicide, he was honored in his hometown of Aberdeen, Washington by a statue which portrays a long-haired Cobain with one tear running down his cheek. On playing with Cobain and Nirvana, Grohl recalls, “When I first joined the band it was so much fun. I lived on the couch in Kurt’s living room, we rehearsed in a barn, we set up our gear and played those songs and people bounced around and got hot and sweaty. I really loved the connection and the appreciation that Nirvana’s audience had with the band.”

Foo Fighters have just released a new single last Thursday, January 14, in celebration of Grohl’s 52nd birthday. The song, “Waiting on War,” made its debut in a performance for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Listen here:

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz