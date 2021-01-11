Wharf Cat Removes Releases from Musician Jeff Zagers Following Posts About Attending Washington DC Pro-Trump Rally

Home News Aaron Grech January 11th, 2021 - 11:00 PM

Wharf Cat has removed releases from Jeff Zagers, following his social media posts discussing his participation in the D.C. Capitol riot on January 6. Zagers, who did not participate in the Capitol storming, responded to the end of this partnership, and elaborated on his social media posts.

Zagers explained that he was at two of the protests throughout the three days, including the Capitol protest. He explained that he was there in support if U.S. President Donald Trump, who held a rally that condemned unfounded allegations of voter fraud. He was there when tear gas was released, but did not participate in the storming of the Capitol.

“A guy told me a woman was shot and killed and my heart sank. A family next to me heard the news too and were shocked,” Zagers stated in the statement. “I stopped and said a prayer and moments after a guy comes up with a phone and had a CNN screenshot of the bull horned guy at the desk. At that time, I knew it was over, and whatever the majority went down there to do, had been subverted.”

Please continue to reach out via email at info@wharfcatrecords.com or via DM if you’d like to continue the conversation. – WCR pic.twitter.com/g1sVAOAEOl — Wharf Cat Records (@WharfCatRecords) January 10, 2021

The label stated that they were “shocked, disappointed, angered, and saddened” at the news that Zagers attended the Capitol protests. They condemned the storming of the Capitol and thanked their community for informing them of their concerns.

Zagers is an indie artists who had previously recorded music for an ACLU free speech compilation. His latest studio album, All For The Love of Sunshine, came out in 2016.